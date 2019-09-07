5 Corn Mazes to Visit This Fall Within An Hour of St. Cloud

Fall is in the air. Time for pumpkin patches, fall festivals, family time, and corn mazes! Here are five different farms offering corn mazes (and more!) to explore this fall with your friends and family!

13-acre family corn maze with a new theme every year with two miles of trails. There's a giant jumping pillow, paintball, a pumpkin patch, corn and pumpkin cannon and more!

101 Market Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch - Otsego

Corn maze, duck races, jumping pillow, potato slinger, petting zoo, corn cannon and more! Open every day and weekends September 21st - October 27th.

Apple Jack Orchards - Delano

Explore the orchards, pick your own apples, and find your way around their seven-acre corn maze!

Berry Hill Farm - Anoka

The 100 acre farm allows you to pick your own pumpkin straight from the field, take tractor tours, try your hand at the tall grass maze, and be the first to find the enormous golden nugget!

Open starting Sept. 21st, 2019 (Sunday through Saturday 9 am. till 7 pm.) Their Corn Maze is specially designed and 5 acres in size. They also do a flashlight Corn Maze during the month of October Fridays and Saturdays 7 pm. till 10 pm. There is also a corn pit, giant slide, gourd slinger, giant slide, hay rides and a lot more for the whole family.