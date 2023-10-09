MN’s Largest Corn Maze Hosting A ‘Different’ Type Of Event This Week
unsplash
Minnesota's largest corn maze is just a few minutes from St. Cloud, and they go all out with different designs every year. But Stoney Brook Farms also has other events and activities during the fall, and this week there is an event that I don't know has ever happened in Minnesota before, at least I've never heard of an event like this. It's a U-Pick broccoli event!
Stoney Brook Farms posted about the different event on its social media late last week, and it caught my attention.
The event is this Wednesday night at Stoney Brook Farms.
We have endless BROCCOLI that needs to get harvested! We thought we would try something a little different and INVITE you to this fun opportunity to see how broccoli grows and is harvested!
Come to our U-PICK broccoli evening this Wednesday from 4-7pm!
Stock up on homegrown Broccoli for the long winter ahead! Freeze as is, make soups, baby food... endless possibilities for a cozy winter meal!
I've heard of other events where people come and pick pumpkins, strawberries, and apples. I've never heard of a U-Pick broccoli event.
It would provide a really fun educational opportunity for kids on where food comes from, and how broccoli is grown, even if they aren't interested in eating it.
You can get more information about Stoney Brook Farms, the corn maze, and contact information for the upcoming broccoli picking event by heading to their website here.
