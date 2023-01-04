Good News! MN Plow Driver Gets Shout-Out From Local Police For Being Kind

The Foley Police Department took to social media this morning to give some kudos to a plow driver for taking time out of his day to assist the Foley Police, the Minnesota State Patrol, and stranded motorists who got stuck. We would also like to give a special thank you to this plow driver, Justin Lutze!

The Foley Police Department wrote to Justin a thank you for helping out.

Image Credit: Paul Shea/TSM Screenshot

Foley Police Department wanted to send out a huge thank you to Justin Lutze.

Yesterday on his way into town to plow out a local business he came across Foley Officers assisting MSP with vehicles in the ditch. With tows being over an hour response due to the weather, Justin took time out of his day and helped pull the people out of the ditch.

Thank you Justin for your help, we appreciate it and so do the other motorists you helped out.

Reminder everyone, stay home if you can when the weather gets this bad.

Turn on your headlights when it is snowing also! Nice work Justin! And it's not just Justin putting in the work plowing out businesses and homes, to all of our area plow drivers and emergency personnel we want to say thank you for putting in the time and effort to help the communities you serve! Remember to give plows and salt trucks plenty of space on the roads, and like the Foley Police Department wrote, make sure your lights are on when we have weather like this.

