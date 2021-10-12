Foley Police Chief Dodges Phone Scam

FOLEY -- Foley Police Department has been the target of a phone scam.

Foley Police Department posted on Facebook that they had received a call from someone claiming to be from Publishers Clearing House.

After an argument with the man, Police Chief Katie McMillin, told him he had called the police department. Then, he ended the call. McMillin, says this is a common scam in Foley.

Maybe once every month or so, we hear from people in the community that call us and say they have received a call from Publishers Clearing House and they've never subscribed to it, and they never enter into anything like that.

She says not to give out any personal information over the phone unless you are absolutely sure you know who you are talking to.

The Publishers Clearing House scammer asks callers for their bank account information under the guise of transferring them money they won in a contest.

That's a scam. Do not give out that information. And, I always go under the rule of thumb that if it sounds too good to be true, then it is.

If you get a call from a family member saying they are in trouble and need money, McMillin says you should confirm with other family members. It is a common for scammers to impersonate family members in distress.

She says you should let the police department know if you believe you have been scammed.