One of Minnesota’s Best Pumpkin Patches Is 25 Miles From St. Cloud!

With the Minnesota State Fair up and running, we realize that the sights, sounds, and colors of fall will soon be arriving. Some people will ring in the changing of the seasons with a trip to a local apple orchard or pumpkin patch, and it just so happens that one of 'Minnesota's Best' pumpkin patches is just 25 miles from St. Cloud in Monticello.

The winners of this year's Minnesota's Best award have been announced and it appears one local pumpkin patch had what it takes to take home the bronze medal for the second year in a row. Fresh Acres Farm and Corn Maze was voted again one of Minnesota's Best pumpkin patches in the state.

Fresh Acres Farm and Corn Maze is located just outside of Monticello (8102 72nd St NE, Monticello, MN 55362), and just 30 minutes from St. Cloud. When you arrive at the farm, during the month of August you can check out the giant sunflower fields, and then when the calendar turns to September the farm starts is family fun festival.

According to the farm's website, this year's family fun festival will run "from September 9th to October 29th. The 2023 Fall festival is back and better than ever with corn mazes, a pumpkin patch, wagon rides, inflatables, a corn pit, a petting zoo, and MORE!"

Some things that you should know before you go:

Fresh Acres Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch will open on select days from September 9th through October 29, 2023. Fridays 11-4pm: Saturday/Sunday 10-6:

Thursday/Friday of MEA break 10-5

(All Dates and times are weather permitting.)

Tickets will be available at the door and are $12/person for ages 4-69. All other ages are free! All activities are included with the price of admission.

You can find out more information about the farm and how you can rent a motorized wheelchair for those with mobility issues by heading here.

