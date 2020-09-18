Pumpkin Patch Adjusting to COVID-19, Ready for Fall

FOLEY -- Despite a few COVID-19 changes, a local pumpkin patch will soon be open for business.

Stoney Brook Farms in Foley is closely following guidance from the University of Minnesota to keep visitors safe this season. Operations Manager Brad Chmielewski says a number of events have had to be canceled.

We're not able to have most of our activities that we usually have: the corn pit, the pumpkin slingshot, pumpkin painting, face-painting, different things like that, so all we're really able to do is the corn maze and pumpkin patch.

The corn maze will include a scavenger hunt with ten clues for the chance to be entered into a drawing for a $200 gift card.

Chmielewski says even with the changes, they are expecting a good turnout.

There's been quite a bit of traffic on our facebook page and website and a lot of people asking about it. We have a farmer's market stand too in the parking lot of the Copper Lantern restaurant in St. Cloud and she had a great year this year. This was our best year for as far as selling produce retail in that aspect of things.

He says this year they have also teamed up with Gopher State Expositions to include food trucks and a Ferris wheel.

The cost is $10 for adults and $6 for kids ages 6-15 for the corn maze and rides. Kids five and under are free. Pumpkins of any size are available three for $15.

Stoney Brook Farms will be open Saturdays and Sundays from 11:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. starting Saturday and running through Halloween. They will also be open the Thursday and Friday of MEA week.