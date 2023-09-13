Back Shed To Host Oktoberfest With Live Music This Saturday

Prost! If you are looking to celebrate the fall season you might want to head on over to Back Shed on Saturday. The local brewery is hosting their Oktoberfest celebration on Saturday and there will be a little bit of everything for everyone to enjoy.

It’s Oktoberfest week! Let the countdown to Saturday begin!

Take a look at the full schedule here:

Mel & Glen perform from 12 -2PM

Nathan's Old Time Band will be bringing the polka fun from 3 - 5PM

We will also have a Stein Holding competition at 2:30pm and 5:30pm and, of course, an Oktoberfest beer release!

The Oktoberfest celebration will run from 11am to 10pm, with live music and food available for those who stop by.

According to the event page, the first two bands of the day will be more traditional Oktoberfest music with Mel and Glen hitting the stage from noon to 2, and then from 3 to 5 Nathan's Old Time Band will perform.

After the oom-pa-pa a brass rock band hits the stage, The Arcanes will perform from 7 to 10pm.

What might be the most interesting part of the day, at least for me, will be the stein holding contests. Yes, there are two of them scheduled, at 2:30 and 5:30.

I've only watched the stein holding contests before, and I don't know how people can hang on so long sometimes.

Celebrate fall, and all the colors, smells, sounds, and of course enjoy a beverage out at Back Shed this Saturday.

