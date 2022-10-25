Miller Concessions Set Up at Crossroads for Halloween Weekend

Corn dog's taste even better when you're wearing a Halloween costume. Miller Concessions is using the nice weather this coming Halloween weekend to its advantage and setting up shop in the parking lot at the Crossroads Mall in St. Cloud.

From Wednesday, October 26th through Sunday, October 30th they will be setting up three of their food booths to serve fair food favorites. The food trailers will be open daily from 11 am - 7 pm.

Here is what is on the menu:

hand battered cheese curds (both original and flavored)

fresh cut fries

hand-dipped corn dogs

footlong hot dogs

mini donuts

gourmet funnel cakes

deep fried Oreos

ice cream

fresh squeezed lemonade

It's all treats and no tricks. My mouth is watering just typing this list out. I'm hosting a Halloween party this weekend, and my meal plan has changed to piling everyone in the car and having fair food for dinner. And if that's wrong, I don't want to be right. With November starting next week, this might be the last opportunity for good fair food until next spring, so take full advantage of it while you can.

