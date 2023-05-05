Central Minnesota Meat Market Welcoming A Cheese Curd Truck This Weekend!

A Central Minnesota meat market will be hosting a pretty delicious food truck this weekend. Grand Champion Meats in Foley is welcoming in a cheese curd truck Friday through Sunday for your enjoyment!

Who’s ready for some Cheese Curds?…..Our friends from Curds and Cakes will be here all weekend, don’t miss out!

Curds & Cakes will be pulling into Foley today and will be serving up some deliciousness from 11am to 7pm tonight and tomorrow, and Sunday from 11am to 5pm.

So what do Curds & Cakes offer up? Cheese Curds, of course, in two styles traditional or jalapeno and Deep Fried Oreos and Corn Dogs.

You might be familiar with the name or perhaps the taste of Curds and Cakes, as the business is featured in different sports stadiums and fields in the Twin Cities including US Bank Stadium and Huntington Bank Stadium on the University of Minnesota campus.

If you miss them at Grand Champion Meats this weekend you can find them at the Luke Combs concert next week at US Bank Stadium.

Curds & Cakes website states that the business is a woman-owned business that began at a tailgating for the University of Minnesota football team.

We are a third-generation certified Woman-Owned family business specializing in an assortment of classic fair foods. It all started in a tailgate lot at Huntington Bank Stadium (formerly TCF Bank Stadium, at their inaugural Minnesota Gopher Football game in 2009), and since that day it has been our passion to provide quality food and amazing customer service.

Who's looking forward to the weekend?

Come Visit Bowlus, MN With Us in Pictures

Come Visit Albany, MN With Us in Pictures