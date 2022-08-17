If you've ever asked for a free water cup at Chipotle, and "accidentally" filled it with lemonade, this candle is made specifically for you.

There are over 3,000 Chipotle locations across the United States, and the company is worth over $47 billion. They're not dummies. They know you are putting lemonade in that free water cup. That's why they're selling limited edition candles commemorating your favorite way to steal from them.

This lemonade-scented soy candle is poured into a vessel designed to look like a Chipotle water cup. Each purchase will include a unique promo code redeemable for a free lemonade* at Chipotle. The brand is launching this special candle in honor of National Lemonade Day on August 20.

Get our free mobile app

This candle has been in the works for a while from what it seems. Back in 2019 the official Chipotle Twitter account mentioned the idea:

This isn't the first mention of the water/lemonade scandal from the Twitter account:

If you're the person that Chipotle is targeting with these tweets, and this new candle, you can get your hands on it starting Thursday at 11 AM central time here.

If you've "accidentally" filled your water cup with lemonade before, this candle is for you. Limited edition “Water” Cup Candle drops at 9AM PT this Thursday on chipotlegoods.com. Posted by Chipotle Mexican Grill on Tuesday, August 16, 2022

Minnesota Area Codes as Work Shoes

This Mint Green Home For Sale in St. Cloud Is a Vintage Dream