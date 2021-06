The Minnesota State Fair has shared the new food creations that will be available at this year's get-together. After a year off the new creations are more extravagant than ever. Take a look at what is being offered this year.

Get our free mobile app

New Minnesota State Fair Foods for 2021

The Minnesota State Fair runs Aug. 26 – Labor Day, Sept. 6, 2021. For the list of new foods and more information visit the Minnesota State Fair website.

20 Things the World Should Thank Minnesota For