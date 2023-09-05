2023 Minnesota State Fair Attendance Ranked 6th All-Time

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The numbers are in for attendance at the Minnesota State Fair.

Nearly 120,000 people walked through the gates of the Great Minnesota Get Together on Labor Day, bringing the total attendance over the 12 days of the fair to 1,835,826. That marks the sixth-largest attendance in Minnesota State Fair History.

There was one attendance record in 2023 when 164,741 people attended Day 2 of the fair on August 25th.

The fair had seven new food vendors and 34 new foods this year. More than 33,000 entries in agricultural and creative competitions vied for a share of nearly $2-million in prize money.

