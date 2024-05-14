Semisonic Highlights Free Entertainment List At State Fair

Semisonic Highlights Free Entertainment List At State Fair

Minnesota State Fair

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The Minnesota State Fair has announced its free stage entertainment for this year. Over 900 acts will grace the 6 free stages at the Great Minnesota get-together.

Minnesota State Fair
The free acts include musicians, comedians, and a hypnotist, such as Semisonic, Tina Schlieske & Friends, Church of Cash, and more. All of the acts are free to see with your fair admission.

Minnesota State Fair
Other free entertainment at the fair includes the All-Star Stunt Dogs Splash, Timberworks Lumberjacks show, and the daily 2 p.m. parade. Use this link to see the full lineup of free artists.

Minnesota State Fair
