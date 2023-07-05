St. Joseph has been growing its downtown business footprint slowly but surely over the last few years, and recently the downtown area welcomed a new business, Tacoholic, recently opened up to serve the public's appetite for Mexican food. What's even better about the new business coming into St. Joe is that other businesses are welcoming them to town!

Get our free mobile app

Wandering Cow Hand Dipped Ice Cream and Shaved Ice took to social media last week to welcome the new business to downtown. What I think is great about this, is that other businesses rather than being petty about a new place opening up, the business is embracing the new business, Tacoholic, and welcoming them to town. That's small-town Greater Minnesota love that we need to share!

La Playette even got into spreading the good news of a new business opening up!

Image Credit: Paul Shea/TSM Image Credit: Paul Shea/TSM loading...

A post from Leanne Mateyka Bucholz to the St. Joseph Happenings Facebook page shows off some of what Tacoholic is offering people that stop in.

Image Credit Leanne Mateyka Bucholz Image Credit Leanne Mateyka Bucholz loading...

Image Credit Leanne Mateyka Bucholz Image Credit Leanne Mateyka Bucholz loading...

The offerings all seem to be inspired by Mexican street food vendors, so lots of handheld options for folks to try!

Tacoholic opened up in the space that was formerly Jolie Olie's Sweet Shoppe, the address for the new restaurant is 14 College Ave N, St Joseph!

Now who is ready for some tacos? I know I plan to head on over to check out the new place, as soon as I can!

Come Visit Cold Spring With Us in Pictures