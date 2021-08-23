Three New Food Vendors Just Announced for the State Fair
Days before the State Fair is set to start in Falcon Heights, Minnesota three new food vendors were announced. This addition makes for a total of nine new vendors to try at the Great Minnesota Get Together.
Joining the lineup at the fair this year is Auntie M's Gluten Free. This dietary-restriction-friendly vendor will be serving gluten-free corndogs, funnel cakes, and cheese curds. With so many people being gluten-free (by choice or necessity), I have a feeling this vendor will be a hit.
Also joining the lineup is Libby's Ice Cream & Co serving soft-serve ice cream in a variety of flavors, banana split on-a-stick, cheesecake on-a-stick, and more. I'm not sure how a banana split can be served on a stick, but I can't wait to find out.
And the final installment to the new vendor lineup is Spinning Wylde, serving more than 30 dye-free and natural flavors of handspun cotton candy clouds made with organic cane sugar, plus fresh-pressed watermelon juice. When I heard about this vendor I had to totally re-do my food route to make sure this stop was included. I can't wait to try the unique cotton candy and a glass of watermelon juice! Yum!
The Minnesota State Fair returns after a year off on August 26th and runs through Labor Day. There are so many incredible new foods and vendors to check out. I can't wait to be back on those fairgrounds tasting everything that they have to offer. Take a look at the new fair foods available in 2021 below.