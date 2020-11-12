Boys and Girls Club Expands Virtual Club, Celebrate Milestone

ST. CLOUD -- As students, teachers and parents adjust back to distance learning local organizations like the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Minnesota are lending a helping hand.

The organization has been flexible providing meals, support and a place for kids to go when they aren't in school.

Aimee Minnerath is the Director of Communications for the Boys and Girls Club. She says their Virtual Club has been a popular way of keeping kids involved who can't be at the clubs in person due to the pandemic.

I think there are about 80 programs and activities kids can access through the virtual club from dance, tutoring, video instruction, to staying active and healthy.

Starting next week, Minnerath says they are partnering with the Boys and Girls Club of American to expand their Virtual Club to reach military families all across the country.

Minnerath says they also recognized the clubs Director of Operations Geri Bechtold, who had played a big roll in ensuring quality programs and services continue to run for kids during the pandemic.

She has a heart for the mission of the boys and girls club, which is to empower all young people to reach their full potential. She does whatever it takes.

Minnerath says Bechtold has made an impact on thousands of youth across the St. Cloud metro area throughout her 30 year career with the organization.

If you like to know more about the services provided by the Boys and Girls Club of Central Minnesota you can visit their website.