ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has ordered all United States and Minnesota flags to fly at half-staff at all state buildings in the State of Minnesota immediately.

Flags will remain lowered until sunset on the day of interment, in honor and remembrance of Sergeant First Class Nicole Amor of White Bear Lake, who was killed on March 1 in Kuwait.

Amor was assigned to the 103rd Sustainment Command (Expeditionary) and was serving overseas in support of U.S. military operations when the strike occurred. She was one of six American service members killed in the incident, which remains under investigation by the Department of Defense.

Amor enlisted in the Minnesota National Guard in 2005 before transferring to the Army Reserve in 2006. She previously deployed to Kuwait and Iraq in 2019 and served for more than 20 years with commitment and distinction in logistics operations supporting fellow service members.

Individuals, businesses, and other organizations are encouraged to join in lowering their flags to honor Sergeant First Class Amor’s life and legacy.