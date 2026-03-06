Man Convicted In Toddler’s Death Faces Sentencing This May
LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) -- A Little Falls man will be sentenced May 7th for the killing of a toddler he was caring for in July of 2023.
A Morrison County jury found 42-year-old Erik Blanco guilty of second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter in the death of 14-month-old Riverlynn VanNorman.
Get our free mobile app
First responders found the girl unresponsive and not breathing, with bruising to her face and marks on her neck and her ears. She died in the hospital, and the medical examiner determined her injuries were consistent with homicidal violence.
Blanco was arrested in September 2023.
These Photos of '80s Office Life Will Take You Back
Miss it or not, life in the ’80s office was buzzing with machines, shoulder pads, and face-to-face drama long before email and smartphones — do these photos take you back?
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz