LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) -- A Little Falls man will be sentenced May 7th for the killing of a toddler he was caring for in July of 2023.

A Morrison County jury found 42-year-old Erik Blanco guilty of second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter in the death of 14-month-old Riverlynn VanNorman.

Get our free mobile app

First responders found the girl unresponsive and not breathing, with bruising to her face and marks on her neck and her ears. She died in the hospital, and the medical examiner determined her injuries were consistent with homicidal violence.

Blanco was arrested in September 2023.