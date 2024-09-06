Minnesota DNR Launches Fall Color Finder

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is kicking off the fall color season by offering each week's fall color forecast.

Fall colors typically peak in mid-to-late-September through mid-October.

The DNR says, unlike the previous drought years, there has been ample rain for brilliant colors. However, too much moisture can reduce the colors because of fungal diseases on the leaves.

Experts say there is a good chance for a brilliant fall color season but several things factor into that. Weather plays an important role in the fall color experience. The best scenario is sunny days and chilly nights, but an early freeze can cause the leaves to drop early.

The DNR will update its Fall Color Finder on the website every Wednesday.

