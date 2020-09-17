DNR Taking Input on Wolf Management Plan Update

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is updating its 20-year-old wolf management plan and they want input from the public.

The DNR is holding virtual open house meetings and will be taking comments on its website. During the virtual open houses, there will be informational presentations, will allow for real-time public input, and include a question and answer format.

The northwest region open house will be September 29th, the central region on October 6th, and the northeastern region on October 8th. All meetings will be from 6-8 p.m. Registration is required and will be available starting Monday, September 21st on the wolf plan webpage. Questions can also be submitted on your registration form.

Comments on the website will be allowed on September 29th through November 1st.

The DNR will then have a draft plan ready later this year and public comments will be taken on the draft plan itself.