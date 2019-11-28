Entrance Fees Waived at State Parks Friday

Entrance Fees Waived at State Parks Friday

Minnesota DNR photo

UNDATED -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is looking to help you burn off some of the calories you'll take in today by waiving entrance fees at all state parks and recreation areas Friday.

The DNR says the average American eats about 4,500 calories on Thanksgiving and a brisk walk can burn approximately 300 calories per hour.

DNR officials also say research shows that spending time outdoors benefits both children and adults by improving their mood, physical fitness, and creative thinking.

