R & B Star Babyface Coming to Minnesota This Fall

Shakopee (WJON News) -- An R&B music legend is coming to Minnesota this fall. Babyface is bringing his award-winning music to the Mystic Lake Showroom in Shakopee on October 4th.

Kenny "Babyface" Edmonds is a 12-time Grammy Award-winning singer, producer, songwriter and the only producer to win Producer of the Year four times. He has written and produced songs for some of music's biggest stars including Madonna, Eric Clapton, Beyonce, Ariana Grande, and more.

Babyface has written and produced 125 top 10 hits and in 2017 he was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. Tickets for the show go on sale this Friday at 10:00 a.m.

