MILTONA (WJON News) -- A woman has died in a Douglas County fire.

The Sheriff's Office says just after 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, it received a 911 call about a fire in a detached garage with living quarters in Miltona Township. The caller said there was a woman found and taken out of the garage, but she was not responsive or breathing.

Get our free mobile app

Douglas County Deputies and medical personnel performed life-saving measures on the woman, but she was pronounced dead on the scene. She's been identified as 85-year-old Bonnie Johnson of Miltona.

Miltona Fire Department and Parkers Prairie Fire Department were able to put out the fire. The fire started in the living quarters portion of the garage and received extensive damage. The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota State Fire Marshal.