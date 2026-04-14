ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- CentraCare is opening up its doors this week. The annual CentraCare - St. Cloud Hospital Surgery Open House is this Thursday from 6:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.

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You will have a chance to discover surgical careers, experience cutting-edge procedures, and see advanced technology. It's open to all ages. The event is a hands-on, educational experience for families, students, and anyone interested in healthcare. No pre-registration is required. It is free and open to everyone.

If you go, you should use the CentraCare - St. Cloud Hospital - Surgery Entrance. Parking is available in the South Ramp; take the South Ramp elevator to Floor A.

