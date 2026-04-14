Check Out The Surgery Open House At CentraCare This Thursday
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- CentraCare is opening up its doors this week. The annual CentraCare - St. Cloud Hospital Surgery Open House is this Thursday from 6:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.
Get our free mobile app
You will have a chance to discover surgical careers, experience cutting-edge procedures, and see advanced technology. It's open to all ages. The event is a hands-on, educational experience for families, students, and anyone interested in healthcare. No pre-registration is required. It is free and open to everyone.
If you go, you should use the CentraCare - St. Cloud Hospital - Surgery Entrance. Parking is available in the South Ramp; take the South Ramp elevator to Floor A.
Minnesotans who played for the Vikings/in NFL
Native Minnesotans who played for their home state Vikings in the NFL, and Central Minnesotans who played in the NFL.
Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt