ONAMIA (WJON News) -- Four people were killed, and one person has life-threatening injuries, in a head-on collision.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened at about 7:00 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 169 at Shakopee Lake Road in Mille Lacs County.

A 2004 Buick LeSabre sedan driven by a 21-year-old Isle woman was going north on Highway 169 when the State Patrol says it crossed over the center line and struck a southbound 2005 Saab sedan being driven by a 53-year-old Minneapolis woman. She had three passengers in her vehicle.

State Patrol Lieutenant Mike Lee has confirmed four fatalities and one life-threatening injury. More information will be released on Thursday evening.

The State Patrol was assisted by the Mille Lacs County Sheriff's Office, Mille Lacs Tribal Police Department, Onamia Ambulance, Crosby Ambulance, and North Air Care.