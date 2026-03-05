ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Two people are facing charges after a traffic stop in St. Cloud.

Police say on Wednesday, at about 10:45 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop at 9th Street South and 11th Avenue South on a vehicle that was driving without headlights on.

The driver ran from the vehicle. Officers caught the driver, and he was identified as 21-year-old Abdulaziz Abdo Hussein, of St. Cloud. In the vehicle, a loaded handgun was allegedly found on the driver’s floorboard. Officers also found numerous open containers of alcohol and marijuana, four empty handgun boxes (none matching the recovered pistol), and ammunition.

Hussein was arrested and held for court in Stearns County for 2nd Degree DWI, 2nd Degree DWI test refusal, possession of a firearm without a permit, fleeing police on foot, obstruction of the legal process, open container alcohol, and open-container-marijuana.

His passenger, 18-year-old Isabella Ross-Strand, of Graceville, was charged with underage consumption of alcohol.