It's barely March -- and garage season has begun in Central Minnesota.

Three churches in Foley are joining forces for two days of early season garage sale-ing on Friday, March 6th and Saturday, March 7th.

The garage sales will be held:

Friday, March 6 -- 8 am to 3 pm

-- 8 am to 3 pm Saturday, March 7 -- 8 am to 11 am

Here are the locations for the Foley City Wide Church's Garage Sales:

Maywood Covenant Youth Group Garage Sale

6823 135th Ave NE in Foley

Free will donation. All funds raised benefit youth activities and retreats.

Gustavus Adolphus Lutheran Church Garage Sale and Annual Fundraiser

640 Broadway Ave N in Foley -- Across from the high school.

They're also selling fresh baked cookies to raise funds for Foley High School Unified Club.

First Presbyterian Church Garage Sale

306 Norway Dr. in Foley

Accepting free will offering.