The raining weather should be clearing up just in time for you to get out and take advantage of the nice three-day weekend. You can start things off on Thursday with the St. Cloud Municpal Band's "A Night at the Movies" concert. And why not, make it a themed weekend and catch a new movie too. The new, somewhat live-action Lilo and Stitch will battle it out with the latest Tom Cruise Mission Impossible for box office supremacy, and there is also The Last Roadeo.

The-Weekender_aqua loading...

The Weekender has our top five picks for you below. Even with the Holiday there is some fun events taking place in and around St. Cloud. If you know of an event or have one you would like included in The Weekender, email us here.

PHOTO courtesy of the Rock and Art Shop. PHOTO courtesy of the Rock and Art Shop. loading...

Learn how to craft some one-of-a-kind jewelry at this fun event for all ages. Into Wire Wrapping will teach people how to wrap a stone to make a pendant you get to take home. Wayne Binsfeld will take you through process step by step until you have a beautiful piece of hand crafted jewelry. The event is FREE, all supplies are included but space is limited.

Saturday: 1:00 – 4:00 p.m.

Photo by Simone Pellegrini on Unsplash Photo by Simone Pellegrini on Unsplash loading...

Looking for those garage sale bargains? Then, Cold Spring is the place to be this weekend for the Cold Spring Historical Society's garage sale. Books, toys, housewares, sports equipment, DVDs, collectibles, and more. The event is also a fundraiser for the Cold Spring Area Historical Society. At Cold Spring Lions Park.

Thursday: 7:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Friday: 7:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Saturday: 7:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m.

PHOTO courtesy of Paranormal Cirque. PHOTO courtesy of Paranormal Cirque. loading...

If you want something a little bit different for your weekend, check out the Pananormal Cirque at Crossroads Center for a one-night show. It is a fun/unique creation of combined theater, cabaret, and circus with a bit of a flare. The show is for mature audiences. Anyone between 13- 17 years old needs to be accompanied by an adult, and no one under 13 will be allowed to enter because of the mature/adult content. Tickets are only $5 if you use promo code FACE5OFF.

Friday: 7:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Saturday: 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. & 9:30 – 11:30 p.m.

Sunday: 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. & 8:30 – 10:30 p.m.

Monday: 7:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Thais Turn To Crocodile Meat As Pork Prices Soar Sirachai Arunrugstichai, Getty Images loading...

Check out what is dubbed the world’s largest traveling oddities event at the Minneapolis Convention Center. The expo is showcasing vendors, dealers, and artists who all specialize in the weird. Things like taxidermy, horror/Halloween-inspired art, quack medical devices, creepy clothing, and more. There is sure to be something for everyone, including an array of sideshow performers throughout each day. $17 General Admission, and there are extra costs if you want to take any classes they have throughout the weekend. Kids 12 and under are free.

Saturday: 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Sunday: 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

PHOTO courtesy of Becker County Museum. PHOTO courtesy of Becker County Museum. loading...

It will be well worth the trip to take part in this somewhat real-life escape room. Put on the shoes of the original colonists in a role-play adventure to survive for one year. You will wind your way through interactive galleries in a challenging 30,000 square foot maze and utilize your knowledge and decision-making skills. Think along the lines of a come-to-life game of Oregon Trail. It all takes place at the Becker County Museum in Detroit Lakes. Cost is $20 for adults and $10 for children.

Thursday: 10:00 a.m. -5:00 p.m.

Friday: 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Saturday: 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

St. Cloud Antique Auto Club's 2024 Car Show The St. Cloud Antique Auto Club or Pantowners held its 49th Annual Car Show & Swap meet in 2024. The show had a wide array of classic cars on hand for people to check out.

2024 Minnesota Yacht Club, Day 1 The first-ever Minnesota Yacht Club Festival took place on Harriet Island on July 19th and 20th with a star-studded lineup. Check out all the pictures from the day 1 bands.