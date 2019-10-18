SRRHS Holding Garage Sale to Benefit Humane Society

SAUK RAPIDS -- A club at a local high school is spending their MEA weekend doing a community service project.

The Sauk Rapids-Rice High School DECA organization is hosting a garage sale to benefit the Tri-County Humane Society.

The students have been collecting donations over the last few weeks and say there is a wide variety of items.

The garage sale runs Friday from 7:30 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. and Saturday from 7:30 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. in the high school commons area through Door 1.