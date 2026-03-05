ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A trio of central Minnesota museums is coming together this month to host a three-part lecture series on the different cultural experiences since the country was founded in 1776.

The series will be hosted by the Morrison County Historical Society, Benton County Historical Society, and Stearns History Museum.

It's titled Exploring History and Culture in Central Minnesota: America's 250 from Founding Forward.

On March 14th, Morrison County's museum will feature speaker Nikki Rajala for an online discussion of women in the fur trade. Email the historical society for a Zoom link.

On March 21st, the Benton County Historical Society in Sauk Rapids will feature Dr. Christopher Lehman who will discuss his family genealogy research and the challenges of looking into his past.

On March 28th, the Stearns History Museum will have Dr. Rob Galler in to share stories and information about Native American History.

Each of the series is free of charge thanks to sponsorship efforts from Sourcewell.

