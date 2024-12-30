Sartell Dance Team Helps Others Get A Leg Up During Holidays

SARTELL (WJON News) -- One Sartell-St. Stephen High School team took some extra time to help those in need this holiday season. The Sartell Dance Team collected donations for Place of Hope in St. Cloud and Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Augusta.

Head Coach Kelly McCarney says the team takes part in an annual service project every year. They had been adopting a family through Catholic Charities' Share the Spirit Program for the past 22 years. When the program ended this summer McCarney says the team pivoted to help Place of Hope and Quiet Oaks. The two organizations provided the team with a wish list of needed items.

Some of the things collected included toothpaste & toothbrushes, deodorant, towels, soap, laundry detergent, toilet paper, paper towels, and other supplies. McCarney says she is so proud of the team for taking up the cause and giving back to the community.

