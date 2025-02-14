Cathedral Captures 3rd In State Dance, Jazz

The St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders' dance team captured 3rd place on Friday in the Minnesota State Dance Team Tournament Jazz category. Holdingford advanced to the finals but did not place. Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd took home first place in Class A with Yellow Medicine East bringing home 2nd. The other finalists in Class A were Zumbrota-Mazeppa, and Crosby-Ironton.

In Class AA Benilde-St. Margaret’s won first with Orono taking 2nd, and Totino-Grace 3rd. Monticello made it to the finals in Class AA but did not place. The other finalists in Class AA included Holy Family Catholic, and Mound Westonka.

St. Cloud Cathedral Dance Team/Photo Courtesy of Nicole Anderson St. Cloud Cathedral Dance Team/Photo Courtesy of Nicole Anderson loading...

PHOTO courtesy of Kelly McCarney/Sartell Dance Team PHOTO courtesy of Kelly McCarney/Sartell Dance Team loading...

Sartell made it to the finals in Class AAA but did not place. The other finalists included Edina, Lakeville North, Maple Grove, Eastview and Brainerd. The top three finishers were Eastview in 1st, Maple Grove in 2nd, and Edina in 3rd.

The state dance high kick competition is on Saturday with local schools St. Cloud Cathedral, Sartell, Becker, Holdingford and New London-Spicer taking part.