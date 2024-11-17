SARTELL (WJON News) -- Students from around the area got their groove on Saturday in Sartell. The Sartell-St. Stephen High School Dance Team hosted their annual dance showcase at the school. The showcase featured teams from 9 schools as well as several dance studios.

Sartell Head Coach Kelly McCarney says the showcase is a great way for the teams to work out the kinks in their routines:

"It's an exciting time of year for the high school teams and the local dance studios because everybody is debuting these new routines that they've been working on all summer and all fall, and for the high school teams working on for just a very short time because our season just started on October 21st."

She says they couldn't put on the show without a lot of help:

"The parents help and pitch in with everything behind the scenes. We have parents working on putting the program together, getting advertisements, selling concessions, selling shirts, I work on the line-up, we work on the all the registrations, so it's a big undertaking but it is well worth it to see everybody take the floor and it's a big fundraiser for our program."

McCarney says the money raised helps pay for transportation, uniforms, coaches and more.

She says many of the schools come back year after year but they do have some new teams every year too. The showcase is not a judged competition but they do have judges scoring so teams can get some feedback before they start competitions this week.

McCarney says it takes them almost the entire year to plan the showcase and all the teams and dance team alumni look forward to it every season. There was an 11:00 a.m. and a 4:00 p.m. show each featuring over 30 performances.

