Area Dancers Shine In A Vibrant Showcase Of Talent
SARTELL (WJON News) -- An annual event in Sartell continues to grow in its 23rd year. The Sartell-St. Stephen High School Dance Showcase brings in teams from across the state and local dance studios to show off their new moves and routines for the season. New for this year is the College of St. Benedict's team taking part in the show. Sartell Head Coach Kelly McCarney says they follow the college circuit closely, so it is exciting to have St. Ben's coming, but the focus is on the younger dancers:
"We really love keeping this focused on the high school teams and the local dance studios, but we love having the variety, and I think that brings a lot of fun for the spectators just to have so much variety in the show."
McCarney says they will have 20 different teams taking part this year. There are two shows, one at 11:00 a.m. and one at 4:00 p.m., and both are different.
Sartell-St. Stephen Senior Riley Quinn says the show is always exciting, and she enjoys helping her younger team members:
"I'm always like, it's okay, like you got it, this is the first debut, so obviously things don't have to be perfect, it's not a competition, but as long as you try your best, that's all that matters."
Quinn says the showcase is always a little nerve-racking, but it is amazing to hear the crowd's reaction after seeing their new routines.
The showcase is a fundraiser for the team too, helping them pay for uniforms, transportation, and coaching. The Sartell-St. Stephen Dance Showcase takes place on Saturday and costs $11 for adults and $8 for students per show.
