SARTELL (WJON News) -- An annual event in Sartell continues to grow in its 23rd year. The Sartell-St. Stephen High School Dance Showcase brings in teams from across the state and local dance studios to show off their new moves and routines for the season. New for this year is the College of St. Benedict's team taking part in the show. Sartell Head Coach Kelly McCarney says they follow the college circuit closely, so it is exciting to have St. Ben's coming, but the focus is on the younger dancers:

"We really love keeping this focused on the high school teams and the local dance studios, but we love having the variety, and I think that brings a lot of fun for the spectators just to have so much variety in the show."

McCarney says they will have 20 different teams taking part this year. There are two shows, one at 11:00 a.m. and one at 4:00 p.m., and both are different.

Head Coach Kelly McCarney going over a routine with the Sartell-St. Stephen Dance Team, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON Head Coach Kelly McCarney going over a routine with the Sartell-St. Stephen Dance Team, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Sartell-St. Stephen Dance Team, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON Sartell-St. Stephen Dance Team, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Sartell-St. Stephen Senior Riley Quinn says the show is always exciting, and she enjoys helping her younger team members:

"I'm always like, it's okay, like you got it, this is the first debut, so obviously things don't have to be perfect, it's not a competition, but as long as you try your best, that's all that matters."

Quinn says the showcase is always a little nerve-racking, but it is amazing to hear the crowd's reaction after seeing their new routines.

Riley Quinn of the Sartell-St. Stephen Dance Team, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON Riley Quinn of the Sartell-St. Stephen Dance Team, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Riley Quinn of the Sartell-St. Stephen Dance Team, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON Riley Quinn of the Sartell-St. Stephen Dance Team, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

The showcase is a fundraiser for the team too, helping them pay for uniforms, transportation, and coaching. The Sartell-St. Stephen Dance Showcase takes place on Saturday and costs $11 for adults and $8 for students per show.

The Sartell-St. Stephen Dance Team works on a routine before the annual showcase, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON The Sartell-St. Stephen Dance Team works on a routine before the annual showcase, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

LOOK: 50 famous memes and what they mean With the infinite number of memes scattered across the internet, it's hard to keep track. Just when you've grasped the meaning of one hilarious meme, it has already become old news and replaced by something equally as enigmatic. Online forums like Tumblr, Twitter, 4chan, and Reddit are responsible for a majority of meme infections, and with the constant posting and sharing, finding the source of an original meme is easier said than done. Stacker hunted through internet resources, pop culture publications, and databases like Know Your Meme to find 50 different memes and what they mean. While the almost self-replicating nature of these vague symbols can get exhausting, memes in their essence can also bring people closer together—as long as they have internet access. Gallery Credit: Katherine Gallagher

The Best Country Singer From Every State Some states, like Oklahoma and Texas, are loaded with famous country singers. Others, like Nevada and Maine, are still looking for a real breakthrough artist. See the best and most successful country music artist from all 50 states, starting with Hank Williams and Alabama.