Sartell-St. Stephen Dance Teams Have Strong Showing At JV Championship
PRIOR LAKE (WJON News) -- A local dance team has brought home some hardware after their meet on Saturday. The Sartell-St. Stephen Junior Varsity Dance Team took 2nd place at the JV Championships held in Prior Lake.
The Sabres brought home 2nd place in both the high kick and jazz categories. Eastview High School took first place in both. The varsity kick team took 3rd place, the varsity jazz team took 6th, and the B-squad jazz team took 7th place.
18 teams took part in the JV Championship and the varsity team will take part in the Section 4AAA meet at St. Michael-Abertville High School on Friday with the top 3 teams advancing to the state tournament on February 14th and 15th at Target Center.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
