Sartell Student Dances Her Way Onto Minnesota National Team

SARTELL (WJON News) -- A Sartell-St. Stephen high school student got to strut her stuff at a national competition last month. Sophomore Kylie Hedtke was selected to be on Team Minnesota at the Miss Dance Drill Team USA in California.

PHOTO courtesy of Sartell-St. Stephen School District.

Hedtke says it was great to see the different types of dances at the competition:

"It was very hip-hop, it was a very hip-hop-based competition, it was the most hip-hop dances in a competition I have probably ever seen just because we're in a different state and not everything is like Minnesota so there's just more different styles that people do."

PHOTO courtesy of Sartell-St. Stephen School District.

She says she tried out for the team in October last year and it was a lot of work to get ready to go:

"We typically met every Sunday after the state dance tournament because that's when most people were free so we met mostly every Sunday, we would have three to four-hour practices just working on our dances, getting them ready for nationals because it was a short amount of time that we had."

PHOTO courtesy of Kylie Hedtke.

Hedtke got to take part in a solo dance and then both the lyrical and hip-hop routines with Team Minnesota. She says it was great to be able to participate:

"It was very cool, just a different experience seeing how other teams perform and even get ready to compete or just their dances in general, it was just very fun."

PHOTO courtesy of Kylie Hedtke.

Hedtke says she brought back a lot of ideas from the show for her dance teams here. The tournament lasted three days and Hedtke says the time flew by:

"The day just goes by really fast, and then Sunday, we, it was all the seniors and the juniors that did their solos so we went during the morning to watch all those and then got ready for hip-hop, performed hip-hop, and then after that we found out if we were going to make final or not."

The Minnesota Team advanced to the finals in both lyrical and hip-hop categories capturing 5th place in lyrical and 7th in hip hop. Hedtke says it was a great experience and she plans to try out for the team again next year.