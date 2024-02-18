Holdingford Wins State High Kick Title

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Holdingford's Dance Team won the State Championship for Class A in the High Kick category at the state championships on Saturday at Target Center. Yellow Medicine took second place and Lac qui Parle Valley-Dawson-Boyd took third place.

In Class 2-A Totino Grace took first place followed by Austin in second and Benilde-St. Margarets finished third.

For Class 3-A, Sartell advanced to the finals but did not place. Brainerd brought home first place, Wayzata took second, and Eastview rounded out the top three.

