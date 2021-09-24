State to Provide Pfizer COVID-19 Boosters To Eligible Minnesotans
ST. PAUL -- Governor Tim Walz says the state will begin administering Pfizer COVID-19 booster shoots to eligible Minnesotans.
Our administration will always prioritize the health and safety of Minnesotans -- and right now that means getting our highest risk Minnesotans booster doses to keep their protections strong against the COVID-19 virus.
Minnesotans who got the Pfizer vaccine can receive a booster shot at least six months after their initial series.
According to the CDC guidance:
- People 65 or older and residents living in a long-term care facility should receive a booster
- People 50-64 with underlying medical conditions should receive a booster
- People 18-49 with underlying medical conditions may receive a booster
- People 18-64 who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission (frontline medical worker, teachers, and first responders) may also receive a booster
Minnesotans with an underlying medical condition are encouraged to speak with their health care provider about whether a booster is right for them.
Walz says Minnesota will be ready to provide Moderna and Johnson & Johnson boosters when they are recommended.
Federal health experts are still reviewing data from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson and will decide when recipients may be eligible for a booster shot.