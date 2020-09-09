Governor Walz Calls Special Session Starting Friday

ST. PAUL -- Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced Wednesday he will call a special legislative session beginning this Friday.

Walz says he intends to extend the COVID-19 peacetime emergency by another 30 days.

The governor's office says Minnesota's peacetime emergency is consistent with the ongoing national emergency declared by President Donald Trump and the emergencies declared in all 49 other states.

The states of emergency allow governors and other officials to quickly respond to evolving threats related to COVID-19.