Governor: Certain Non-Essential Workers Can Go Back to Work

ST. PAUL -- More Minnesotans will be allowed to go back to work on Monday.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has announced he is loosening restrictions on some non-essential businesses, beginning no sooner than April 26th at 11:59 p.m., which he says will allow 80,000 to 100,000 people in the industrial, manufacturing and office settings to start working again. Workers covered by this executive order are people in the industrial and manufacturing sector like wholesale trade, warehousing and places where goods are being created, and office-based businesses that are not primarily customer-facing.

Before these workers can return to work the company must develop a plan, allow employees to work from home whenever possible, and ensure that sick workers stay home.

However, the Governor's Stay At Home order does remain in effect until May 4th.

Below is a graphic that shows how the Governor plans to slowly open the economy back up.