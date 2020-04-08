Minnesota Governor Walz Extends ‘Stay At Home’ Order

ST. PAUL -- Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has extended his 'Stay At Home' order until May 4th. The order was set to expire this Friday.

The Stay Home Order is now extended to 11:59 pm on May 3, 2020.

Bars, restaurants and other businesses were already ordered to stay closed at least until May 1st. They've been closed since March 17th.

Public schools were already ordered to continue distance learning until at least May 4th. This is the second week of distance learning for public schools. Walz says "it's unlikely" that schools will reopen on May 4th, but he wouldn't close the door 100 percent.

Walz wouldn't talk about specific changes to which businesses can reopen, but they will start looking at things like landscaping, garden centers, and mowing of golf courses, that could start happening. He says the agriculture department will be in charge of determining those types of businesses.

Governor Walz says new modeling numbers, with a 95 percent confidence level, indicate extending the Stay At Home order can push the peak of COVID-19 back and also push it down.

Health Department Commissioner Jan Malcolm says the building up ICU capacity and isolating the most vulnerable remain the two highest priorities.

Malcolm says, with proper social distancing and following the rules of the stay-at-home order, the estimated death toll is 6,000 on the low end and a middle range around 20,000 within the next 12 months.

Walz says 11.4 percent of the state's labor force is temporarily jobless.

Under the extended order, Minnesotans may leave their residences only to perform the following activities, and while doing so, they should practice social distancing:

Relocation to ensure safety, such as relocating to a different location if your home is unsafe due to domestic violence, sanitation, or reasons related to essential operations.

Health and safety activities, such as obtaining emergency services or medical supplies.

Outdoor activities, such as walking, hiking, running, biking, hunting, or fishing.

Necessary supplies and services, such as getting groceries, gasoline, or carry-out.

Essential intrastate and interstate travel, such as returning to a home from outside this state.

Care of others, such as caring for a family member, friend, or pet in another household.

Displacement, such as moving between emergency shelters if you are without a home.

Moving or relocation, such as moving to a new home or place of residence.

Voting, including all local and state elections.

Funerals, provided that no more than ten attendees are gathered and strict social distancing is enforced.

Tribal activities and lands, such as activities by members within the boundaries of their tribal reservation.

