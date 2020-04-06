Walz Expecting Announcement on ‘Stay At Home’ Extension Soon

ST. PAUL -- Minnesota Governor Tim Walz's Stay At Home order is scheduled to expire at the end of this week, however, it's likely going to be extended.

Walz says the extension may not look exactly like the current order we're under as he looks for ways to keep as many people working, without compromising our health.

We are right now assessing sector by sector, line by line, as we look at an extension of the Stay At Home order and how can we make sure that we're not putting people at risk.

And as for how long a Stay At Home extension goes, Walz says he's also trying to find the right balance there.

I certainly don't want to set-up a false hope that this is going to be quicker, and I also don't want to set this too far out where people get frustrated and say how do you know a lot can change by May.

Walz says he should have a decision on an extension in a day or two.

Bars, restaurants and many other businesses have already been ordered to stay closed until Friday, May 1st and schools have to continue distance learning until Monday, May 4th.

Walz says data continues to show that we're doing well with social distancing, except for in areas like parks and trails.

He is encouraged that when it comes to infection rates, we're at 17 per 100,000 people, which he says puts us as the best in the nation.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app