Sartell’s ‘Slightly SummerFest’ Kicks Off This Week

SARTELL -- Sartell's annual citywide celebration kicks off Wednesday.

Organizers of Sartell Summerfest are holding a scaled-back version of their summer festival called "Slightly Summerfest."

Kick off the fun with a city-wide garage sale and food and drink specials at area businesses all week long.

On Friday Liberty Bank is holding a drive thru prize giveway from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., and bounce houses, treats and giveways will be set up in the BlueLine parking lot from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Finally on Saturday you can play minigolf over at the Sartell Community Center from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and wrap up the evening at Great River Bowl and Partners Pub with live music from Radio Nation from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.