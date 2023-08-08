I know, I know we are just 8 days into August and the Minnesota State Fair hasn't even begun yet, but there are signs that the seasons are going to be changing all around us. So while it's still nice out, make plans to make this fall epic for you and your family. Here are 4 apple orchards that are within 25 miles of St. Cloud for your fall enjoyment.

1. Hidden Cove Orchard in Cold Spring. According to their website, they are open Labor Day Weekend through Christmas, and "Hidden Cove Orchard, located along Big Fish Lake in central Minnesota, is more than an off-the-beaten-path location to purchase apples. It’s a full fall experience. A visit to our Minnesota apple orchard will bring back memories of childhood days gone by."

Here is the address for Hidden Cove Orchard, but remember they aren't open until Labor Day weekend! 27524 Hidden Cove Rd, Cold Spring, MN 56320

2. Collegeville Orchards in St. Joesph. Collegeville Orchards also opens up Labor Day weekend and runs through October. On top of growing apples, the orchard also has pumpkins, squash, honey, and maple syrup. You can learn more about the Collegeville Orchards by following them on social media.

The address for Collegeville Orchards is 15517 Fruit Farm Rd, St Joseph, MN 56374.

3. Fairhaven Farm in Fairhaven. Fairhaven Farm according to their website grows "primarily grow apples, but also tend to pumpkins, flowers, and just about any fruit that can survive a Minnesota winter. Our aim is to share the magic of our 50 acres by focusing on exquisite flavors, top-quality products, and environmental sustainability."

Fairhaven Farm is located at 13835 51st Ave, South Haven, MN 55382.

4. Carlson's Orchard in Annandale. Carlson's Orchard has more than 50 acres with more than 30 varieties of apples and they also, grow 5 varieties of plums. For hours and availability call (320) 274-8699 or e-mail carlson.orchard@gmail.com.

Carlson's Orchard is located at 5163 Peyton Ave NW, Annandale, MN 55302

