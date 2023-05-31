Sartell Set To Open Pedestrian Bridge, Ready for Summerfest

Sartell has a ceremony scheduled for June 9 at 8:30 p.m. to highlight the reopening of the pedestrian bridge to the community. The event coincides with this year's Sartell Summerfest celebration June 9-10. Program starts at the bridge with a casual reception on the Riverboat Depot patio to follow. Sartell city councilman Jed Meyer joined me on WJON. He says they are excited about the opening of the bridge the city's Summerfest celebration.

Summerfest in Sartell will feature many events June 9-10:

JUNE 9, 2023 Libertyville- 4 PM to 8 PM at Sartell City Hall

JUNE 10, 2023 Parade- 10 AM: Route along County Rd. 1 After submitting the form an invoice will be sent to the main contact via email. All parade entrants must pay online (small fee does apply) and your application is not complete until payment is made.

Street Dance- Doors open, 6 PM, Band Starts, 6:30 PM to 10 PM at Sartell City Hall. This year's band will be Honey Badgers!

Other events in the city include:

Medallion Hunt brought to you by the Sartell Historical Society

Clues available at Sartell Community Center, Sartell City Hall, and Knotty Paws

Hunt runs from May 16 to June 9

​City Wide Garage Sale June 7-10

June 7 & 8 the City of Sartell is having a garage sale at the Sartell Community Center

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with City Councilman Jed Meyer it is available below. We discuss commercial growth, road construction projects, the Sartell Golf Course, and traffic in the city.