28th Annual Sartell SummerFest Canceled

SARTELL -- There will be no city celebration in Sartell this year.

The Sartell SummerFest Planning Committed has decided to cancel its annual event due to safety concerns related to COVID-19.

The June 13th celebration would have been the 28th annual.

Sartell is the third community to cancel their summer celebration over the coronavirus pandemic. Last week, Waite Park announced they would cancel Family Fun Fest, while Sauk Rapids has canceled the Ambassador Pageant and the Rapids River Days Parade.

St. Cloud has not made an announcement whether to cancel Granite City Days.