Sartell Planning ‘Slightly’ Altered SummerFest Celebration

SARTELL -- Sartell's annual summer festival will have an abbreviated look to it.

Organizers of Sartell Summerfest are planning a scaled-back version of the citywide celebration this year called "Slightly Summerfest."

The Summerfest Committee says had information come to light several weeks ago they would have done everything possible to keep it "normal" for the community.

As months passed, it became obvious that loosening of the executive orders was not going to be announced with enough time for us to coordinate, plan and execute our traditional SummerFest event.

This year's events include a city wide garage sale, the 5k Diaper Dash, mini golf and other smaller events.

Slightly Summerfest will run June 9th-13th. Be sure to watch for any new additions to the weekend by visiting the Sartell SummerFest website.