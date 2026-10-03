LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) -- A Kimball man will receive a prestigious honor on Sunday. Retired Colonel Joseph Seaquist will be one of five retired Minnesota National Guard members to be inducted into the Court of Honor at the new Minnesota Military and Veterans Museum.

Who else is being honored?

It will be the first Court of Honor ceremony at the new museum, which opened last month. The other four members being inducted are Colonel Gary Carlberg of White Bear Lake, Sergeant Major James Bakkila of Perham, Master Sergeant Gregory Crow of Elk River, and Sergeant First Class James Fink of Minneota.

Retired Army Major General Mike Wickman says the legacy of today's Minnesota National Guard rests on the dedication of those who came before us:

"Through the Court of Honor, we proudly recognize this year's inductees and carry forward their stories of leadership and service to guide and inspire future's generations."

What are members inducted for, and when was it established?

Members of the Court of Honor are selected for exemplary service, outstanding professionalism, and often heroism in the face of danger. Since its establishment 93 years ago, over 550 soldiers and civilian employees of the Minnesota Department of Military Affairs have been inducted. The ceremony will take place at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday on the museum grounds.

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