LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) -- A special program will honor those who served in World War II from the state of Minnesota on Sunday. The Minnesota Military & Veterans Museum is hosting an online Pearl Harbor Remembrance at 4:00 p.m. to honor the Minnesotans whose courage shaped the early hours of WWII. Sunday marks the 84th anniversary of the attacks by Japan on Pearl Harbor that brought the United States into the 2nd World War.

Executive Director Randal Dietrich will speak on the legacy of the USS Ward, which fired the first American shots of World War II and was manned by a large contingent of Minnesotans. Dietrich says Minnesotans aboard the USS Ward were among the first to confront the dangers of a world at war, and remembering Pearl Harbor ensures that their courage and sacrifices are never forgotten. The ceremony will also preview the museum's new Pearl Harbor theater and World War II exhibit and gallery due to open next summer. Registration is required for the online remembrance ceremony.

What does the museum do, and where is it located?

The Minnesota Military & Veterans Museum, located at Camp Ripley, preserves and shares the artifacts, stories, and history of Minnesotans who have served in all branches of the military. The museum strives to document the experience of service members from the Civil War to today via exhibits, educational programs, and archives.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT

