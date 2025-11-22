Reflecting On Justice At The 80th Nuremberg Trials Anniversary
LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) -- A Central Minnesota Museum will remember a critical trial in world history on Monday. The Minnesota Military & Veterans Museum in Little Falls is marking the 80th anniversary of the Nuremberg Trials with a special virtual program from 7:00 to 8:00 p.m. The online program will explore how the Nuremberg Trials established lasting principles of international law, reshaped justice in the aftermath of WWII, and brought accountability to those who orchestrated the Holocaust.
Museum Executive Director Randal Dietrich says, "eighty years later, the legacy of Nuremberg remains a guiding light for truth, justice, and the rule of law." The online program will highlight the enduring relevance of the trials and honor those who served, preserved, and bore witness to history through personal stories and historical insight. The event is being put on in conjunction with the Jewish Community Relations Council of Minnesota and the Dakotas and is free to view online.
